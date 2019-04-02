Gov’t responds to US report

A report by the US Trade Representative has made an inaccurate statement about Hong Kong due to its misinterpretation of the World Trade Organization requirement, the Government said in a statement.

Responding to the 2019 National Trade Estimate Report, the Government clarified today that Hong Kong, as a free port, does not impose any customs duties on imported goods. The city therefore does not have any laws, regulations or administrative procedures for valuing goods for customs duties purposes.

Hong Kong has, since 1996, fulfilled its notification obligations under the WTO Customs Valuation Agreement. As there has been no change to the policy since then, there is no need for Hong Kong to notify WTO further or reply to the Checklist of Issues which concerns individual WTO members' valuation systems for the collection of customs duties.

The Government said Hong Kong, as a founding member and staunch supporter of the WTO, takes its obligations and rights seriously, and maintains a good track record of submitting timely notifications to the WTO.

On Hong Kong's efforts in intellectual protection rights protection, the Government noted the report recognises the city's robust IPR protection and enforcement.

The Government said it is determined to enhance the copyright regime meet international standards, though copyright issues are controversial.

The Government has proposed law amendments to enhance the copyright exceptions for people with a print disability, so as to meet the standards under the Marrakesh Treaty.

Rigorous enforcement actions against online piracy will also continue.

To combat counterfeit products, the Customs & Excise Department has signed co-operation pacts with major courier operators to stop infringing shipments, while co-operation with other enforcement authorities in combating the transnational flow of infringing goods will go on.