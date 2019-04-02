Gov't to explain law changes

The Government will explain to lawmakers in detail its proposed amendments to extradition laws, Secretary for Security John Lee said.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Lee said lawmakers will set up a bills committee after the first and second reading of the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 at the Legislative Council tomorrow.

“At the bills committee, of course we will be explaining all the amendment proposals that the Government has made and answer any questions that may arise. At that time, we will explain all the reasons, all the purposes, and all the intentions."

The security chief said while he respects opinions from different people, he also needs to plug loopholes in the existing mechanism.

He also elaborated on the principle of surrender of fugitives.

“The principle of surrender of fugitives, of course, is in regard to a person who has committed a crime previously and that is the reason why he tries to escape justice and becomes a fugitive.

“So obviously, the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance is to deal with people who have committed a crime previously. I think that is a very obvious principle that anybody can understand,” he added.