Fugitive bill to table LegCo

The Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be tabled to the Legislative Council tomorrow for scrutiny, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

She told reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting today that after the first and second reading of the bill at LegCo, lawmakers may form a committee to vet the proposed law revision.

Mrs Lam said she will not comment on the action taken by an individual relating to this law amendment exercise as it is in the judicial process.

“As a matter of fact, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is facing legal challenges on a daily basis, but that doesn't mean that we should put on hold important work which is for the public interest of Hong Kong,” she added.