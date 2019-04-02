Tokyo trip to promote bay area

Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau will stage for the first time a joint overseas promotion on the Greater Bay Area Outline Development Plan, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said the symposium will be held in Tokyo on April 9. Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui and Macau Secretary for Administration & Justice Sonia Chan will also attend.

She noted the plan’s last chapter states the need to broaden the participation of the public and various market entities in the bay area’s development. Japan is a vast market which can render many professional services to the bay area.

Mrs Lam added she will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono to explore how Japanese enterprises and research institutions can actively involve in bay area’s development.