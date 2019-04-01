SJ visits Islands District

Ms Cheng (second right) meets Islands District Council members.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (third right) takes picture with teachers and students of YMCA of Hong Kong Christian College.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng visited an integrated services centre and met young people in Islands District today.

Ms Cheng first toured the Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council Tung Chung Integrated Services Centre, which support families and residents in need.

With government funding, the council set up a service centre on-site, arranging cantonese lessons, interest classes and cultural exchange activities for the ethnic minorities in Tung Chung.

Ms Cheng then went to YMCA of Hong Kong Christian College where she chatted with students on their studies and extracurricular activities.

Before ending her visit, Ms Cheng exchanged views with Islands District Council members.