CE to visit Japan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will depart for Tokyo on April 7 to attend the Symposium on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The symposium, to be held on April 9, is jointly organised by the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui and Macau Secretary for Administration & Justice Sonia Chan will also attend the event.

While in Japan, Mrs Lam will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono.

She will also meet leaders of the business sector as well as innovation and technology organisations and institutions, and visit I&T, elderly care and medical facilities.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong on April 9 afternoon.

During her absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.