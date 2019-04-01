Charitable activity logo introduced

The Government today introduced a logo for charitable fund-raising activities to help the public to identify government-approved events.

The logo must be used or shown at charitable fund-raising activities approved by various government departments, including flag days and general charitable fund-raising activities approved by the Social Welfare Department starting from today.

The logo must be printed on Public Subscription Permits, fund-raisers' badges and tags affixed on the donation collection tools. It must also be affixed on flag-selling bags.

For charitable lottery events with licence applications made and approved on or after today by the Home Affairs Department, the logo must be printed on lottery licences and lottery tickets.

On applications of charitable organisations for temporary hawker licences received and approved on or after today by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department for fund-raising activities involving the sale of goods in public places, licensees are required to display the logo at their stalls during the events.

A QR code will be placed next to the logo to enable the public to check the activity information.

Call 3142 2678 for enquiries or click here for more information.