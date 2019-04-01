Revised law brings equal treatment

The proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance enables the Government to deal with extradition requests which involve jurisdictions without surrender arrangements with Hong Kong equally.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today in response to yesterday’s protest against the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019.

She pointed out some protesters’ concerns deviated from the purposes of the amendment, noting the amendment bill will address the Taiwan homicide case and plug a legal loophole in Hong Kong’s current mechanism in juridical assistance.

She said the Government is determined to fix the loophole because of the urgency of dealing with the Taiwan case.

The amendment bill is not tailor-made for any specific jurisdictions, she stressed.

Mrs Lam said the Government will not withdraw the bill to be tabled at the Legislative Council and she hopes lawmakers can finish their discussion on the bill as soon as possible.