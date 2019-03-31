Law revision proposal pragmatic: CS

The Government has pragmatically responded to the business community’s concerns over the proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and fully considered the views of the people.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement in response to concerns the amendments favour the business sector.

Citing offences involving taxes, unlawful use of computers and environmental pollution, Mr Cheung noted individuals can commit these crimes too.

The three offences are among those to be excluded from the case-based surrender arrangements under the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019.



The Chief Executive in Council on March 26 endorsed the submission of the amendment bill to the Legislative Council.

Mr Cheung said the Security Bureau and the Department of Justice will carefully listen to public opinion during the bill’s scrutiny.