Another measles case reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating a new case of measles infection involving a 26-year-old woman.

The patient, who works at Cathay City at Hong Kong International Airport, developed a fever on March 25. She sought treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital on March 28 after developing a rash.

The woman has received the measles vaccination and has no travel history during the incubation or communicable periods.

She did not have contact with measles patients, but frequently visited the airport for lunch during the incubation period.

Her father sought medical attention for a fever and cough and subsequently recovered. Her other home contact has remained asymptomatic and is under medical surveillance.

The centre has completed recruiting 100 airport workers for blood tests to better grasp the overall immunity against measles among staff there.

It will announce the subsequent arrangements for the measles vaccination exercise at the airport after considering the test results.

As at 5pm today, 6,646 people had received measles shots at the airport's vaccination stations. These stations will remain open until April 4.

