CS visits Transport Department

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (right) learns about the operation of the Area Traffic Control System at the Transport Department.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited the Transport Department today to learn about its preparation for the upcoming typhoon season.

Mr Cheung received an update on the work of the Emergency Transport Co-ordination Centre which handled 5,300 incidents last year.

He was also briefed on how the department maintains effective traffic management and close co-ordination with public transport operators during typhoons.

Mr Cheung encouraged colleagues to rise to challenges with dedication and professionalism, and do their utmost to resume the city's traffic after typhoons.

The Chief Secretary then watched a demonstration of the operation of the Traffic Control & Surveillance Systems for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Area Traffic Control System for the area near the Central-Wan Chai Bypass.