Art museum takes new look

Hong Kong Museum of Art Museum Director Eve Tam (right) hopes that by adopting modern architectural features, the museum’s improved visibility and accessibility can make it stand out on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.

The museum will feature a nine-metre-tall gallery in the new annex block, which can be used to display large pieces of artwork.

The Museum of Art’s new look is inspired by Victoria Harbour and features wave patterns on its new facade.

The Museum of Art will reopen in November with a brand new look, offering visitors a better connection with the surrounding area.

The modern design is inspired by Victoria Harbour and features wave patterns on its new facade.

A new rooftop gallery also offers a spectacular panoramic view of the harbour.

The Architectural Services Department carried out the renovation, creating a unique identity for the museum with modern architectural features.

Senior Architect Vivien Fung said the design will enable visitors inside the musuem link with the external environment.

Her colleague, Architect Tony Lau, said: “We would like to build a better connection with the area both visually and physically. And we would like to establish a contrast by our architectural language by various material to show the new identity of this museum.”

After the renovation, the museum’s total exhibition area will increase 40% from about 7,000 sq m to 10,000 sq m.

The number of galleries will go up to 12 from seven. The museum will also feature a nine-metre-tall gallery in the new annex block, which can be used to display large pieces of artwork.

“On the west side of the existing museum, we actually added an annex block. This annex block also acts as a bridge between the public and the museum goers so that the public around the area will join in the atmosphere inside the museum as well,” Ms Fung said.

Hong Kong Museum of Art Museum Director Eve Tam hopes that by adopting modern architectural features, the museum’s improved visibility and accessibility can make it stand out on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.

“The museum was established in 1962 so it is 57 years old. So while we have a brand new look, we hope that when the visitors come in, they would still recall the fond memories of their visits to the museum.

“But at the same time, we will be providing new experiences of art to our visitors. So with a mixture of the old and new spaces and also the programmes, the visitors would have a very diverse art experience in our museum.”