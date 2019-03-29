Law revision concerns tackled

The proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance have fully addressed the business sector’s concerns, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Cheung said the proposal is practical, feasible and balanced.

He pointed out that the Government has taken into consideration views from different sectors when preparing the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019.

He said a mechanism will be put in place to ensure that extradition requests will be dealt with cautiously, and cases involving death penalty or political criminals will not be considered.

Hong Kong is well-known for its judicial independence and people should have faith in the courts, he added.