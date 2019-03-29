CE attends Boao session

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at the ASEAN-China Governors/Mayors’ Dialogue session at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2019.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended the ASEAN-China Governors/Mayors' Dialogue session at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2019 in Hainan today.

Mrs Lam told participants about the pivotal role Hong Kong can play in strengthening ties between Mainland China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"ASEAN members are important Belt & Road economies, and are well positioned to reap the benefits brought by the visionary initiative. In this connection, Hong Kong has a world-class financial and professional services sector, which includes bankers and lawyers, accountants, risk managers, marketing and communications specialists and many more. They can bring expertise to bear in everything from project design and planning to construction, operation and management.

"In short, Hong Kong will be the perfect partner for ASEAN on Belt & Road projects," she added.

Mrs Lam then visited the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone where she toured the exhibition centre, the traditional Chinese medicine clinic and the hospital.

Given the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area includes creating an environment favourable for Hong Kong and Macau residents to retire in Guangdong and promoting integration of medical and elderly care in the bay area, Mrs Lam said the pilot zone’s development model has considerable reference value.

Mrs Lam also met CPC Hainan Provincial Committee Secretary Liu Cigui.

She said Hong Kong and Hainan have close ties with frequent exchanges of people, goods and capital.

She added the two sides are actively exploring more collaboration in various aspects including tourism, economic and trade affairs, and youth exchanges to further strengthening ties.

Before returning to Hong Kong, Mrs Lam met Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.

She welcomed Thailand enterprises to leverage Hong Kong's capital raising platform and encouraged Thailand firms to make use of the city's financial services.