New FSD boats boost rescue ability

Principal Fireman (Marine Unit) Kong Ming-yee says the new boat’s advanced display system shows ship information generated by the Automatic Identification System, radar data and charts.

The speedboat’s automatic fire monitor can be operated by one person.

Senior Station Officer (Diving Unit) Hung Shing-yau says the equipment system was previously only found on larger boats.

The Surface Supplied Diving Equipment system installed on the new boats supplies oxygen to divers through tubes.

The new speedboats feature jet foil propulsion systems, allowing them to turn in circles and navigate narrow surroundings.

Two new speedboats commissioned by the Fire Services Department in November last year can cut travel time between the department’s diving base on Stonecutters Island to Victoria Harbour.

The new jet foil boats can make the trip in as quick as five minutes, while the older speedboats take at least 10 minutes.

“The older speedboats use propellers, while the new ones have an internal jet foil system which improves the boat’s mobility and ability to turn in circles and navigate narrow surroundings,” Principal Fireman (Marine Unit) Kong Ming-yee said.

Mr Kong added the jet foil system is safer than conventional propellers allowing the new boats to get closer to those needing assistance without having to switch off their engines.

Each of the new boats features an automatic fire monitor, which can be operated by one person, and an advanced display system that shows ship information generated by the Automatic Identification System, radar data and charts at the same time.

Mr Kong said: “There are hundreds of boats in parking areas, many incidents happen in those areas. Callers can only describe the colour of the boats, but we can identify the ships easily with the Automatic Identification System.”

Superior service

Many rescue missions take place in turbulent waves and high winds. To counter this, the new boat uses a system that releases an anchor electronically to maintain its position.

To be ready for unpredictable situations, officers are tethered to the craft via a safety rope to prevent them from falling into the sea.

The Surface Supplied Diving Equipment (SSDE) system, which supplies oxygen to divers through a tube, has also been installed.

“It lets divers carry out penetration diving and underwater cutting. The SSDE was previously only equipped in large boats, but now the speedboats are also installed with such a system,” Senior Station Officer (Diving Unit) Hung Shing-yau said.

Divers who are not using the system can submerge in the 15-metre-deep Victoria Harbour for about 45 minutes before they reach the “no-decompression limit”. Those using the system can dive for about 90 minutes before they reach this limit.

The department hopes the new technologically advanced speedboats will enable officers to provide an even better service to the public.