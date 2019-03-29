Rail works report thorough

The Commission of Inquiry's interim report on the Shatin to Central Link has provided a very comprehensive elaboration on how its determination on structural safety was made.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement after attending a Legislative Council subcommittee meeting today.

Mr Chan said the commission has conducted a thorough investigation into the Hung Hom Station case, and has gone through a lot of facts and evidence given by experts and witnesses.

On the Mass Transit Railway Corporation’s announcement on fare hike, Mr Chan said he did talk to the corporation on this issue.

“I have personally talked with the MTR Corporation to see whether or not they can do something on top of the existing fare adjustment mechanism, so as to enable fellow citizens to enjoy a better deal this year,” Mr Chan said.