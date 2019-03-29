4.6m holiday travellers expected

The Immigration Department estimates 4.67 million passengers will pass through land, sea and air control points during the Ching Ming festive period.

About 80% of these travellers are expected to pass through land boundary control points.

The busiest day for outbound traffic is expected to be April 6 when about 509,000 passengers leave Hong Kong, while inbound traffic is estimated to peak on April 7 when 573,000 passengers arrive in the city.

Lo Wu Control Point will be the busiest with about 1.17 million passengers - a daily average of 292,000 - expected to pass through during the period.

Passenger traffic at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and Shenzhen Bay control points will also be heavy with an estimated daily average of 196,000 and 149,000 passengers.

Travellers are advised to plan their trips in advance and avoid making their journeys during busy times.

Hong Kong residents who need help while travelling outside the city can call the department’s 24-hour hotline at (852) 1868.