Scheme fosters sport for all

Hong Kong Sports Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability bowling coach Samuel Lee (back row, left) says special techniques are used to train the students.

Special school student Chun-kuen has discovered his passion for tenpin bowling under the programme.

There can be no doubt that there are many benefits to playing sports.

To enable primary and secondary special school students to participate in diverse sports, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department launched the first phase of activities under the new School Sports Programme - Special Schools in November 2018.

It has so far attracted more than 50 schools to take part.

Bowled over

Special school student Chun-kuen and eight of his schoolmates took part in a tenpin bowling class in Tsuen Wan.

He found it to be a fun form of exercise.

“I had tried bowling before but could never get scores this high.”

Fellow student Wing-yan said this learning experience ignited her passion for the sport.

“I now love bowling! It is really exciting, as I have not played it before.”

Teaching techniques

Samuel Lee, a tenpin bowling coach from the Hong Kong Sports Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability, explained that special techniques are used to train the students.

“We like to find out more about their background first. Say, the student likes football, then we describe the bowling ball as a heavier football that we throw instead of kick. Their skill level does not matter, as every student is unique. We need to find a training method that works for them. The important thing is to boost their self-confidence.”

The programme not only offers bowling classes. Students can take part in more than a dozen sports such as distance running, bocce, floor hockey, artistic gymnastics and badminton.

Improved interaction

Educators believe the programme benefits special needs students including those with autism, who find physical activity or team sports challenging.

Po Leung Kuk Anita LL Chan (Centenary) School teacher Lee Lai-ching said the experience can help enhance the students’ social skills.

“Not all schools have the sports facilities. Also, some of the students are autistic, so activities that let them get out and about in the community are beneficial. Talking to the coach also enhances their communication and social interaction skills.”

Students are also provided with updated sports information through activities including sports demonstrations, guided visits to sports venues such as Hong Kong Stadium and Chong Hing Water Sports Centre, and guided tours of sports events.