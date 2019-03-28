Environment chief visits Macau

Mr Wong (left) pays a courtesy call on Secretary for Transport & Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosario.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong delivers a speech on Hong Kong’s energy policy at the Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today visited Macau to attend the 2019 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) and the launching ceremony for the Hong Kong-Macao Special Report under the Fourth National Assessment Report on Climate Change.

Mr Wong first officiated with Macau officials at the opening ceremony of the MIECF and toured booths set up by Hong Kong exhibitors.

He later paid a courtesy call on Secretary for Transport & Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosario.

After participating in the official luncheon hosted by the Macau SAR Government, Mr Wong together with Minister of Science & Technology Wang Zhigang attended the special report’s launching ceremony.

Mr Wong delivered a speech at the MIECF Green Forum on the theme "New Opportunities in the Eco Bay Area - Creating Green Energy Cities", illustrating Hong Kong's energy policy.

He then went to the Macao Meteorological & Geophysical Bureau to exchange views with officials on decarbonisation policies and experiences in combating climate change and visited an aerosol lidar and radiometer.

Mr Wong also called on Macau’s Office for the Development of the Energy Sector and discussed matters related to the feed-in tariff and promotion of renewable energy with Macau officials.