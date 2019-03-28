Civil service exams set for June

The Common Recruitment Examination and Basic Law Test will be held on June 1 and 8.

Applications for them will be accepted from March 29 to April 11.

The Civil Service Bureau said prospective applicants for civil service posts at degree or professional level should sit the recruitment exam.

All people applying for civil service jobs must take the Basic Law Test. Its result will be considered in assessing the suitability of a candidate.

