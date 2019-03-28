Control point quota applications open

Eligible operators are invited to apply for cross-boundary coach services and hire car services quotas for using the Heung Yuen Wai Control Point, the Transport Department announced today.

The Governments of Guangdong and Hong Kong will jointly issue a regular quota of 70 for Guangdong/Hong Kong cross-boundary coach services.

Moreover, the two governments are accepting applications from eligible operators under the existing cross-boundary coach regular quota for Man Kam To and Sha Tau Kok Control Points to switch and use the Heung Yuen Wai Control Point.

The cross-boundary coach quota for switching is 30.

Applications from operators under the existing cross-boundary hire car regular quota for Lok Ma Chau and Sha Tau Kok Control Points, and Shenzhen Bay Port to switch and use the Heung Yuen Wai Control Point are also being accepted.

The cross-boundary hire car quota for switching is 25.

Applicants should be in the name of a Guangdong/Hong Kong joint venture.

Application forms should be submitted to the Transport Department and the Land & Air Ports Administration Division of the Office of Port Administration of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province before April 18.

Click here for the application forms.