Next ID card replacement set

The second cycle of the city-wide identity card replacement exercise will start on June 3, the Immigration Department announced today.

Hong Kong residents born in 1966 or 1967 should apply for new smart identity cards at Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres from June 3 to July 26.

Those born in 1964 or 1965 are invited to replace their cards from July 27 to September 23.

They will be followed by those born between 1955 or 1956 who should replace their cards from September 24 to November 15, and those born in 1957, 1958 or 1959 from November 16 to February 17 next year.

The department reminded eligible applicants of the first cycle that their specified period of identity card replacement will end on June 1.

Eligible applicants can make bookings online, on the department’s mobile app, or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 2121 1234.

They can bring along up to two family members or friends aged 65 or above to replace their identity cards together.

Click here for the locations of the Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres and here for more information.