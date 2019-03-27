5 more measles cases confirmed

Five new cases of measles infection have been confirmed, bringing the total to 30 so far this year, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

Three of them, involving two men and a woman aged 21 to 31, are staff at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The trio reported that they had received the measles vaccination and had no travel history during the incubation period or communicable period.

The fourth patient is a 43-year-old man who has already been discharged. His measles vaccination history is unknown.

He travelled to Japan during the incubation period but had no travel history during the communicable period.

The fifth case involves an eight-month-old baby boy who is in a stable condition.

He is not yet suitable for measles vaccination and travelled to Thailand during the incubation period but had no travel history during the communicable period.

As of 5pm today, 2,916 people have received measles shots at the vaccination station which was set up on March 23.

Click here for more information, or call 2125 1122 for enquiries.