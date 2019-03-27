Study subsidy scheme to expand

The scope of the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors will be expanded to include sub-degree programmes, the Government announced today.

A total of 2,050 places in 28 sub-degree programmes at six post-secondary institutions will be subsidised from the 2019-20 academic year.

The programmes are for six disciplines that have keen manpower demand.

They are architecture and engineering, computer science, creative industries, healthcare, sports and recreation, and tourism and hospitality.

The Education Bureau determined the sub-degree programmes and number of places under the scheme after consulting relevant policy bureaus and departments.

In the 2019-20 academic year, the annual subsidy amount for laboratory-based sub-degree programmes will be $36,400, while that for non-laboratory based programmes will be $20,850.

Eligible students will pay tuition fees after netting off the subsidy.

The scheme was launched in the 2015-16 academic year to subsidise students to pursue full-time locally accredited self-financing undergraduate programmes in selected disciplines to nurture talent for industries with manpower demand.

