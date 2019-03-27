5 new measles cases confirmed

Five more cases of measles infection have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25 so far this year, Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing announced today.

At a press conference today, Dr Wong said among the new cases, three of them are staff at the Hong Kong International Airport.

Dr Wong said he expected more measles cases will surface, adding he does not rule out the possibility of a small scale community outbreak.

Among the 25 cases confirmed this year, Dr Wong said 23 patients are adult, half of them were born outside Hong Kong and eight are working at the Hong Kong International Airport.

To prevent and control the outbreak of measles at the airport, the centre set up a vaccination station at the airport last Friday.

Dr Wong said service hours are extended to 9pm from today to facilitate people working at night at the airport, while the daily quota of vaccines is expected to increase from 700 to 1,300.

More than 1,600 people have received measles shots at the vaccination station at the airport, he added.

On the supply of measles vaccines in Hong Kong, Dr Wong said he learnt that the vaccine suppliers will import extra quantities of measles vaccines as soon as possible and the centre will communicate with suppliers to address local demand.

Meanwhile, the centre was notified by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention in the US of two measles cases confirmed in the US in which the patients took flights involving Hong Kong.

Click here for the details of flights involved.