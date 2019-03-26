February exports fall 6.9%

The values of Hong Kong's total goods exports fell to $228.7 billion in February, down 6.9% compared to a year ago, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of imports decreased 3.8% over a year earlier to $277.5 billion in February.

A trade deficit of $48.8 billion, or 17.6% of the value of imports, was recorded for the month.

Comparing the three-month period ending February with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of total exports decreased 7.8% while that of imports dropped 8.6%.