Teacher dev't report submitted

The Task Force on Professional Development of Teachers today submitted its report to the Education Bureau with 18 recommendations.

The recommendations were made after extensive consultation with stakeholders and an in-depth study over the past year.

It recommended the establishment of a Professional Ladder for Teachers to be further steered by the Committee on Professional Development of Teachers & Principals.

The task force also proposed the implementation of the all-graduate teaching force policy, and enhancement of the manpower arrangements for senior teachers and vice-principals.

Other suggestions included the enhancement of the ranking arrangements of vice-principals and principals of primary schools and principals of secondary schools, and establishment of commendation schemes at multiple levels to acknowledge teachers with outstanding performance.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said: “The report has far-reaching influence on the promotion of professional development of our teachers and enhancement of their professionalism and professional status.”

Mr Yeung thanked the task force for their work, and said the bureau will study the report carefully and implement the recommendations.

