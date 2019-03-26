Gov’t to forge more trade pacts

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to pursue free trade agreements with more economies.

Speaking to the media before the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she will travel to Hainan on March 27 to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2019.

Mrs Lam will speak at the conference’s ASEAN-China Governors/Mayors’ Dialogue session.

She said the HKSAR Government attaches great importance to trade relations and collaboration with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In 2017, Hong Kong and ASEAN signed a free trade agreement and an investment agreement which will come into effect this year, she said.

The Chief Executive also noted Hong Kong and Australia signed a free trade agreement and an investment agreement today.

She said the city has signed eight free trade agreements with other economies so far, and four of them were signed after the current-term Government took office.

The Government will continue to pursue free trade deals with more economies to help Hong Kong enterprises, Mrs Lam added.