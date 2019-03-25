Anti-terror drill held

The Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit staged its first exercise today, mobilising about 270 officers from six disciplined services.

Codenamed "Powersky", the exercise took place at Lei Yue Mun Park and simulated an operation against a terrorist cell which was plotting an attack in Hong Kong using homemade explosives.

With Government Flying Service’s aerial support, Police’s Special Duties Unit raided a terrorist cell, while its Counter Terrorism Response Unit neutralised other terrorists.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau officers and Fire Services Department’s Hazmat Team were called to handle the chemical leakage at scene.

Police’s Organised Crime & Triad Bureau and Immigration Department's Counter Terrorism Operations Section conducted scene investigation.

Customs & Excise Department officers searched for explosives at a suspected cargo truck at a boundary check point.

Under Secretary for Security Sonny Au said the drill aimed to enhance the co-ordination among various departments on counter-terrorism intelligence and response, and to arouse public awareness.

He said the Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit, set up in April last year, offers a platform to boost Hong Kong's overall counter-terrorism deployment, adding the team will also review relevant strategies and response plans.