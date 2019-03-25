Intangible heritage scheme opens

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department launched the Intangible Cultural Heritage Funding Scheme today, inviting the first round of applications for community-driven projects.

The funding scheme supports projects which help safeguard and promote local intangible cultural heritage items as well as support the transmission of such heritage by local bearers and bearer organisations.

It covers projects related to the items in the Representative List and the Inventory of Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage.

The funding amount applied for each project must not be less than $250,000.

Applications will close on May 3. The department has set up an assessment panel to vet applications, and evaluate the progress and effectiveness of the funded projects.

A briefing session on the funding scheme will be held at the Heritage Discovery Centre on April 8.

