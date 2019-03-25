Fare subsidy website upgraded

The Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme's subsidy enquiry website will introduce a new function on April 1 for commuters to view a detailed record of their public transport expenses under the scheme.

The Transport Department said people need to provide an email address and password to create an account.

They should then log in to the account to enter their Octopus card number, and visit any Octopus Service Point to tap their card within seven days to complete the registration process.

Each Octopus can only be registered to one account.

People can also check their detailed record of public transport expenses via the Octopus App or the Subsidy Scheme hotline.

