CE to attend Boao Forum

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Hainan from March 27 to 29 to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2019.

Mrs Lam will attend the conference’s opening ceremony and the Women Roundtable on March 28. She will also speak at the "ASEAN-China Governors/Mayors' Dialogue" session on March 29.

In Hainan, Mrs Lam will meet leaders of provinces, cities and organisations, as well as Hong Kong student volunteers at the conference.

During her absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.