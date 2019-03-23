CE visits Conghua Racecourse

Mrs Lam (front row, second right) attends the prize presentation ceremony of the first Exhibition Raceday at the racecourse.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) visits the training facilities at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Conghua Racecourse with Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Director Zhang Xiaoming (third right).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today attended the opening ceremony of the first Exhibition Raceday at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Conghua Racecourse.

Addressing the ceremony, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region implemented the Mainland’s first Specific Equine Disease-free Zone in Conghua jointly with Mainland authorities and the Guangdong Provincial Government.

She added the former Asian Games equestrian venue was also developed into the current world-class horse training centre and racecourse, providing a support base for horse racing in Hong Kong and promoting equestrian sports in the country.

Mrs Lam watched the first race after the ceremony and officiated at the prize presentation ceremony.

The activity was also attended by Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Director Zhang Xiaoming, Guangdong Province Governor Ma Xingrui and Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR Director Wang Zhimin.

In the morning, the Chief Executive visited facilities at the racecourse, including the horse training ground as well as the first world-class equine hospital and rehabilitation centre in the Mainland.

Mrs Lam will travel to Beijing for the 20th China Development Forum to be held on March 24 and 25.