DC by-election to be held

The Yau Tsim Mong District Council Tai Nan Constituency by-election will be held on March 24.

Two candidates will contest for the vacant seat.

The polling station will be open from 7.30am to 10.30pm at Fresh Fish Traders' School on 33 Sycamore Street in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon.

The Registration & Electoral Office reminded electors to bring the original of their Hong Kong identity card or other specified alternative documents to the polling station to collect their ballot paper to cast their vote.

Once the poll is closed, the polling station will be converted into a counting station.

People will be able to watch the vote counting within a designated area at the counting station.

Call 2891 1001 for enquiries, or 2827 7251 for complaints about breaches of electoral rules or guidelines.