Acting CE responds to US report

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung today said foreign governments should not interfere in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

Mr Cheung was responding to the US Department of State’s Hong Kong Policy Act Report.

He told reporters the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government handles Hong Kong’s internal affairs in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

Since the return to the motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” he said, adding the “one country, two systems” principle has been successfully implemented.

Mr Cheung said advocacy of Hong Kong independence is unacceptable because it is against “one country, two systems” and the Basic Law.

While maintaining a high degree of autonomy, Hong Kong should protect the country’s sovereignty and integrity, he added.