Two measles cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating two new cases of measles infection.

One of the patients is a 41-year-old man who developed fever and rash on March 12.

He worked in the same airline as an earlier measles case announced on March 15 but did not report direct contact with that case.

The man travelled to Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines during the incubation and communicable periods.

His home contacts have remained asymptomatic and have been put under medical surveillance.

The centre said the patient’s incubation and communicable periods overlapped with that of the outbreak of measles infection announced on March 22 which involved three patients working at the Hong Kong International Airport.

A vaccination station will be set up at the airport to provide measles shots to non-immune people working there, the centre said.

Another case involves an 11-month-old girl, who developed fever on March 16 and rash on March 19.

She went to two private clinics in Yuen Long before being brought to Tuen Mun Hospital on March 20.

The centre said the measles vaccination is not yet suitable for the baby girl, adding she had no contact with measles patients during the incubation period.

She had no travel history during the communicable period but had travelled to Taiwan during the incubation period.

The centre said Hong Kong children are given the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine when they are one-year-old, followed by a second dose at Primary One under the Hong Kong Childhood Immunisation Programme.

The vaccination coverage in the city is more than 95% at Primary One.

The centre reminded members of the public who are planning to travel to places with high incidence or outbreaks of measles to review their vaccination history and past medical history.

Click here for more information, or call 2125 1122 for enquiries.