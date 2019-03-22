Welfare chief visits Eastern District

Dr Law (front row, fourth right) meets staff of a restaurant run by a social enterprise in Quarry Bay.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (second left) tours the Hong Kong Society for the Aged Chai Wan District Elderly Community Centre.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited Eastern District today to take a closer look at elderly services.

He toured the Hong Kong Society for the Aged Chai Wan District Elderly Community Centre and learned more about the application of gerontechnology.

He said the Dementia Community Support Scheme, which provides support for elderly people with mild or moderate dementia and their carers in the community, will be expanded it to cover all 41 district elderly community centres in May.

Noting the 2019-20 Budget has set out a four-year pilot scheme to provide Wi-Fi service at welfare service units, Dr Law said this will encourage elderly people patronising district elderly community centres.

Dr Law then visited a restaurant run by a social enterprise in Quarry Bay. Apart from hiring elderly people to work in its restaurants and grocery, the organisation also offers elderly people activities such as voluntary work, organic farming and band performances.

During the district visit Dr Law also exchanged views with district councillors on labour and welfare issues.