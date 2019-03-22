More measles cases confirmed

Three more cases of measles infection have been confirmed, bringing the total to 17 so far this year, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

The new cases involve two men and a woman aged 22 to 46, all working at the Hong Kong International Airport.

They fell ill between March 9 and 15, and their throat swab and blood specimens tested positive for measles virus. They have been hospitalised in stable condition and their home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The centre’s Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said one of the patients have received vaccination. All of them do not have travel history during the incubation period.

Epidemiological investigations are on-going. Meanwhile, the Airport Authority has been notified of the cases, and health talks will be held for airport staff, he added.