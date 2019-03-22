Youth Dev’t Commission meets

The fourth meeting of the Youth Development Commission chaired by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today agreed to implement three cross-bureau collaborative initiatives on youth life planning work.

The initiatives are the formulation of strategies on life planning education at school, upgrading the Education Bureau’s career information website and developing it into a one-stop interactive platform, as well as enhancing the Funding Scheme for Youth Life Planning Activities.

The committee also took note of the IT Innovation Lab in Secondary Schools Programme under which $500 million is proposed to be spent in the next three school years to provide financial support for 500 publicly funded schools to set up laboratories.

A one-stop support centre will also be set up to provide advice and support on the procurement of IT equipment and various thematic extracurricular activities for schools.

​The Youth Development Commission's three task forces have also made considerable progress in their work.

Of them, the Task Force on Youth Exchange & Internship has enhanced the Funding Scheme for Youth Internship in the Mainland, the Funding Scheme for Youth Exchange in the Mainland and the Funding Scheme for International Youth Exchange.

The three funding schemes have received a record number of applications, at 185, 459 and 179 applications respectively.

Meanwhile, the Youth Development Fund has completed a review and decided to launch new funding schemes to provide more support to young people planning to start their own business.

These funding schemes are open for applications.

Click here for details.