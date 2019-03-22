Gov’t rejects US report

The Government reiterated that foreign governments should not interfere in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s internal affairs in any form.

In response to media enquiries about the US Department of State’s Hong Kong Policy Act Report, the Government said human rights and freedom in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation. The Government is determined to safeguard them.

It said relevant international human rights conventions and court cases have clearly pointed out that freedom of speech is not absolute.

Noting the Basic Law clearly stipulates that the HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China, the Government said any suggestion for Hong Kong's independence is a blatant violation of the Basic Law and a direct affront to the national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the PRC.

Hong Kong's independence runs counter to the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" and undermines the HKSAR's constitutional and legal foundations as enshrined in the Basic Law, it added.

For other issues mentioned in the report, the Government said it has all along been handling Hong Kong affairs strictly in accordance with the “one country, two systems” principle, the Basic Law and the laws of Hong Kong.