HK the prime Belt-Road platform

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (front row, eighth left) visits Rail Cargo Hungaria Zrt in Budapest with the Hong Kong business and professional delegation.

Hong Kong is the prime platform for Hungarian enterprises in partake in the Belt & Road Initiative, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said.

Speaking to over 100 Hungarian business leaders and chamber representatives at a reception in Budapest, Mr Yau said Hong Kong has all along maintained close bilateral ties with Hungary, which is Hong Kong's largest trading partner in the Central and Eastern European region.

With Hong Kong's unique advantages under "one country, two systems" as well as its traditional strengths as a maritime, trade, financial and services hub, Hong Kong enterprises and professionals can offer world-class services to Hungarian enterprises and explore the Belt & Road opportunities together, he added.

Leading a delegation comprising more than 30 business people and professionals as well as representatives of start-ups to visit Hungary, Mr Yau met Magyar Nemzeti Bank Deputy Governor Ferenc Gerhardt, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade Levente Magyar, and State Secretary for Financial Affairs Gábor Gion to learn about Hungary's monetary and fiscal policy, economic development plans as well as the overall investment and business environment in the region.

The delegation also visited Rail Cargo Hungaria Zrt - the subsidiary of a leading rail logistics specialist in Europe that links trade routes within Europe and from Europe to Asia - to understand the logistics infrastructure development there.