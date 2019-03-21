APEC energy experts meet in HK

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong addresses a welcome dinner for expert meetings of APEC’s Energy Working Group.

Two expert group meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s Energy Working Group were held in Hong Kong from March 18 to 21.

About 90 government officials and experts from the 12 APEC member economies attended the meetings and workshops to discuss energy challenges and opportunities in the region.

Delivering a speech at the welcome dinner yesterday, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said Hong Kong would continue to play an active role in the working group and would work closely with its APEC partners to address energy issues affecting the region and the world.

The two expert groups were the Expert Group on Energy Efficiency & Conservation and the Expert Group on New & Renewable Energy Technologies.

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department has been representing Hong Kong in the working group since 1991. Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services Alfred Sit said collaboration with APEC economies is crucial to meet the APEC’s energy saving target.

Participants of the meetings will visit the Zero Carbon Building and award-winning projects of the Energy Saving Championship Scheme tomorrow to learn more about the implementation of energy efficiency and carbon reduction measures in Hong Kong.