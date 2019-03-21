CE welcomes Mainland delegation

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met All-China Women's Federation Vice-President and Secretariat First Member Huang Xiaowei at the Chief Executive's Office.

Mrs Lam welcomed Ms Huang's visit to Hong Kong with a delegation to attend the reception in celebration of International Women's Day held by the Hong Kong Federation of Women at Government House this evening.

She said she was pleased the delegation will visit during their stay in the city a number of groups and organisations that promote the rights of women, youth and children.

As the first female Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mrs Lam said she has an important and huge responsibility in advancing women's development.

The Government will, through a series of supportive measures, encourage more women to join or stay in the labour market, allowing them to give full play to their potential, she added.