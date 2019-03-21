More transport complaints in Q4

The Transport Complaints Unit received 7,918 complaints and suggestions in the fourth quarter of 2018, 7.1% up on the previous quarter and an 18.8% rise compared with the same quarter of 2017.

Of the complaints and suggestions received, 87% were related to public transport services, 10% enforcement matters and 1% traffic conditions.

Cases on public transport services rose 6.5% from 6,461 in the third quarter to 6,880, while those on traffic conditions dipped from 131 to 121.

Road maintenance cases fell to 33 from 56. Complaints about illegal parking and other enforcement matters went up to 860 from 700.

All these cases were referred to relevant government departments and public transport operators for follow-up.

The unit completed investigations into 7,472 cases, with 73% substantiated and 1% unsubstantiated. The remaining 26% could not be pursued due to lack of evidence.

The unit’s Sub-committee Chairman Prof Becky Loo said for the substantiated cases, the relevant government departments and public transport operators have either taken steps to rectify the situation or are considering possible solutions to the problems identified.

Among these cases, 104 drivers were summonsed by Police.

Prof Loo said 14 suggestions made by the public during the quarter were accepted to boost public transport services and improve traffic.