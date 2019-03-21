Taxi fare hikes discussed

The Transport Advisory Committee today discussed the fare increase applications from the urban, New Territories and Lantau taxi trade.

Committee Chairman Prof Stephen Cheung said the committee considered and balanced all relevant factors in deliberating the fare increase applications, including the financial viability of taxi operations and public acceptability.

He added that the committee will submit its recommendation to the Government for consideration by the Chief Executive in Council.

Committee members also noted public concern over taxi service quality and welcomed the measures taken forward by the Government and the taxi trade to enhance service quality.