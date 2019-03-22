Scheme tunes up auto trade

The department’s new virtual reality vehicle repair shop provides an innovative and interactive learning platform.

EMSD Electrical & Mechanical Engineer Alice Ng says registration figures show both voluntary schemes are supported by the trade.

Registered vehicle maintenance workshop director Chan Yuen-hing says the scheme gives a boost to the industry.

Registered mechanic Yu Lok-sum says registering under the scheme increases the chance of getting hired.

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) has launched two voluntary registration schemes to raise the service standards of vehicle mechanics and maintenance workshops. As of the end of 2018, some 9,300 mechanics and 2,100 workshops had registered under both schemes.

Alice Ng, an Electrical & Mechanical Engineer at the department believes proper vehicle maintenance is effective in preventing accidents and improving road safety.

Reliable skills

Yu Lok-sum has been passionate about vehicles since he was young. The 32-year-old applied for an apprenticeship at a vehicle maintenance workshop after secondary school.

“When I was young, I did not study hard. Then I tried to develop my career in vehicle maintenance. But technology is getting more advanced. Now many vehicles are equipped with computers and do not only require traditional mechanics. So we need to keep training.”

He has been in the industry for more than a decade now and became a registered vehicle mechanic in 2015.

“Since the launch of the Voluntary Registration Scheme for Vehicle Mechanics, many companies take into account whether a mechanic is registered or not. If they are, the chance of being employed is higher. It is favourable for me to have a registration card.”

Quality assurance

The department launched the scheme in 2007. As of the end of 2018, there were about 9,300 vehicle mechanics registered under the scheme - about 90% of the total number of mechanics in Hong Kong.

“Registered vehicle mechanics shall attend continuing qualification development courses and follow the code of conduct under the scheme. This scheme is an incentive to encourage mechanics to continuously upgrade their skills and knowledge to enhance the vehicle maintenance trade’s service standards,” Ms Ng explained.

To further enhance the trade’s professional image, the department launched the Voluntary Registration Scheme for Vehicle Maintenance Workshops in 2015. As of the end of 2018, about 2,100 workshops had successfully registered - about 75% of the total number of such shops in the city.

Chan Yuen-hing registered his Hung Hom workshop in 2015 when the scheme was launched.

“Customers know we have registered, our technique has reached a certain level and our staff are properly trained. Their recognition and loyalty will grow. As society is moving forward, I think the scheme enhances the industry.”

Customer satisfaction

The workshops must meet some basic requirements to become registered, ensuring a high standard of service.

“Registered workshops shall employ registered vehicle mechanics and have a suitable working bay in the workshop. They also need to meet the technical, environmental, safety, staff training, service and documentation requirements in the Practice Guidelines for Vehicle Maintenance Workshops. Registered workshops may also display the registration certificate and signage for easy identification by the public,” said Ms Ng.

Registration of mechanics and workshops is valid for three years. After that they must meet the requirements for renewal of registration.

“Registration figures show the two voluntary schemes are generally supported by the trade.

“The service quality of vehicle maintenance is very important. Proper maintenance of vehicles can effectively prevent road accidents caused by vehicles’ mechanical defects and contributes to the enhancement of road safety,” Ms Ng added.

The department recently developed a virtual reality vehicle repair shop. It helps members of the vehicle repair industry learn about the Practice Guidelines for Vehicle Maintenance Workshops and related requirements to properly service vehicles through an innovative and interactive way.