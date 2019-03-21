Heritage photo contest set

The Government will hold a revitalised historic buildings Instagram photography competition from April 5 to May 2.

The competition will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme.

Participants can upload photos of any buildings from Batches I to III of the revitalisation scheme to their public Instagram accounts, along with a photo caption including the hashtags #RschemeHK and #CHO and the @builtheritage_photocompetition tag.

These buildings include the Savannah College of Art & Design (Hong Kong), Tai O Heritage Hotel, Hong Kong Baptist University School of Chinese Medicine - Lui Seng Chun and others.

The competition will have two award categories - Photos of the Week and Best 11 Photos Award.

Photos of the Week will be awarded to the 10 most liked photographs among the entries submitted each week. Winners will receive a stamp gift bag.

Prizes for winning the Best 11 Photos Award category will range from free accommodation, courses and workshops to cash coupons.

Winners will also have the chance to participate in a photo exhibition.