FS visits Wong Tai Sin

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets youngsters at the Choi Wan Rhenish Integrated Children & Youth Services Centre of the Chinese Rhenish Church Hong Kong Synod.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today visited Wong Tai Sin to learn about the latest developments and needs of the district.

He first went to Tai Shing Street Market to meet representatives of the market’s Committee of Stall Keepers and visited the stalls to understand their operating environment.

Mr Chan highlighted that last year the Government earmarked $2 billion for implementing a Market Modernisation Programme, and in the 2019-20 Budget, he will allocate $600 million to refurbish 240 public toilets to further improve municipal facilities.

He then visited the Choi Wan Rhenish Integrated Children & Youth Services Centre of the Chinese Rhenish Church Hong Kong Synod to chat with children, young people and parents.

Mr Chan said the Government is committed to fostering the development of innovation and technology to diversify the economy and provide more opportunities for young people.

He pointed out $500 million has been earmarked in the 2019-20 Budget to implement the IT Innovation Lab in Secondary Schools Programme, which will enable students to deepen their I&T knowledge through more extra-curricular activities.

Before concluding the visit, Mr Chan met District Councillors to discuss district livelihood and development issues.