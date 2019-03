More than 400,000 flowers are blooming at the Hong Kong Flower Show.

The theme of this year’s show is “When Dreams Blossom” and its theme flower is the Chinese hibiscus.

The colourful flower is the spotlight of the show's floral wall.

There is also a sports-themed mosaiculture display depicting athletes participating in eight kinds of sports in the 7th Hong Kong Games.

The show runs until March 24.

