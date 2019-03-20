39 good citizens awarded

The youngest recipient 15-year-old Ng Mo-ping (right) is presented the Good Citizen Award.

Thirty-nine citizens who helped Police fight crime were commended at the Good Citizen Award Presentation Ceremony today.

With the help of the awardees, Police were able to arrest 40 people for offences including trafficking in dangerous drugs, theft, rape and wounding.

Won Wai-man, recipient of the Good Citizen of the Year Award, is a primary school teacher of General Studies.

A student sent Mr won an anonymous note claiming to have been molested and the teacher swiftly identified the victim and reported the case, resulting in the culprit being convicted of rape and 15 years in jail.

The youngest awardee was 15-year-old Ng Mo-pin who helped to intercept and subdue a man who had stolen from passengers on a Mass Transit Railway train.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Police Director of Operations Siu Chak-yee commended the awardees for their courage, alertness and willingness to help.

Each awardee receives a certificate and a cheque of $3,000. The Good Citizen of the Year Award recipient is also presented with a plaque and a cheque of $4,000.